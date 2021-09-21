Illinois ranks No. 8 best state for educators to work

WalletHub's 2021 Best & Worst States for Teachers list ranked Illinois No. 9 and Iowa No. 26 based on pay, teaching environment and more.

MOLINE, Ill. — This year has been a difficult one for teachers. In addition to the usual issues teachers are faced with, like working in an underpaid profession, they've also had to navigate online learning and the COVID-19 pandemic's continued presence in classrooms.

With the goal of guiding educators to the best job opportunities and teaching environments, WalletHub on Monday released its 2021's Best & Worst States for Teachers list. The ranking of states was based on several factors, including salary, income growth potential, teaching environment, pupil-to-teacher ratio and more.

Out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., Illinois ranked No. 9 and Iowa No. 26 overall. Illinois ranked No. 4 among the highest annual salaries of teachers, which was adjusted for cost of living. Iowa tied with North Dakota and D.C. at No. 49 for the highest projected competition, meaning the greatest number of students per teacher expected in the 2028 school year.