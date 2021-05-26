Flags ordered at half staff to honor victims of San Jose shooting

U.S. flags across the nation have been ordered to fly at half staff in the wake of a mass shooting that killed multiple people.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — U.S. flags across the nation have been ordered to fly at half staff in the wake of a mass shooting that killed multiple people.

On Wednesday, May 26, an employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. This happened at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

President Joe Biden issued the flag order on Wednesday. Flags are to remain at half staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30.