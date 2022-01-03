'The face of war': Photos from Ukraine show babies being delivered in bomb shelters

The Ukrainian Minister of Health posted photos of the newborns and wrote that he was "incredibly proud" of the country's doctors.

KHERSON, Ukraine — Dramatic images from Ukraine continue to grip the nation as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Some of the most recent photos include two babies who were born in a hospital bomb shelter in Kherson, a city roughly seven hours south of Kyiv.

The photos were posted to Facebook by Ukrainian Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, who called the images the "face of war."

Beneath shelling and explosions, two baby boys were born into the safety of a bomb shelter at a maternity home in Kherson.

"Two new lives that in their genetic code already have War," Liashko said. "Life goes on, we give birth to children and no one can beat us!"

He continued by saying he was “incredibly proud” of the country’s doctors, calling them "equal to military, security forces and rescuers."

According to Liashko, as of 3 a.m. EST on Saturday, 198 Ukrainians had died, including 3 children, and 1,115 were wounded, including 33 children.