'A Charlie Brown Christmas' won't air on TV this year. Here's how to stream it for free.

If you're looking for the Charlie Brown Christmas special, you won't find it on TV. Here's how you can still watch it for free without any streaming subscriptions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than by watching the Christmas classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas"?

While watching the Charlie Brown Christmas special is a longstanding holiday tradition for many people, for the first time in decades the Peanuts special won't air on TV.

The change comes following Apple TV+ became the new home for the Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in 2020. Longtime viewers of the Charlie Brown specials sparked an outcry when it was announced in 2020 that the specials wouldn't air on traditional broadcast television that year. Following the outcry, Apple teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas" during the past two years.

However, this year that won't be the case. PBS confirmed in an e-mail that it does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year.

Now before you say "good grief," Apple has announced all of the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be available for nonsubscribers to watch for free for a few days.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available December 22 through December 25 on Apple TV+.

The $7 per month streaming service also offers weeklong free trials.

How to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" for free