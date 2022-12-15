When is Hanukkah and why does it last 8 days?

When does Hanukkah start this year? And what's the right way to light a menorah? Here are answers to some of the key questions people usually ask about Hanukkah.

WASHINGTON — The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the "Festival of Lights," begins this weekend.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after a small group called the Maccabees defeated the Greek Syrian army. During the battle, the Jews had only enough oil to light the Temple's menorah for one night, but the oil lasted for eight.

According to Google Trends data, here are some of the top Hanukkah questions people traditionally ask.

When does Hanukkah start in 2022?

This year, Hanukkah starts at sunset on Sunday, Dec. 18.

What determines when Hanukkah is?

Each year, Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of Kislev, which is the ninth month of the Hebrew calendar. The Hebrew calendar is lunar, as opposed to the Gregorian calendar that most of the world uses, which is solar.

Because of the calendar difference, the start of Hanukkah seems to move around. This year, it overlaps with Christmas and in 2013, the "Festival of Lights" even coincided with Thanksgiving, something that won't happen again until the year 79,811.

How long is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah lasts for eight days.

How many candles are used for Hanukkah?

During each night of Hanukkah, you light one candle for each night plus an additional one called the shamash, the "helper" candle, which is lit first each night and used to light all the others.

So, on the first night of Hanukkah, the shamash is lit, along with one other candle.

Over the course of the eight nights of Hanukkah, 44 candles will be used.

How to set up Hanukkah candles

After the shamash, the first candle goes in the spot on the far right of the menorah. On the second night, a second candle is also added to the immediate left of the previous night's candle, and so on for all eight nights. However, you light the newest candle (whichever is furthest left on the menorah) first and continue from left to right.

So while candles are placed right to left, you light them from left to right.

What do you eat on Hanukkah?

Traditional Hanukkah foods include fried potato pancakes, called latkes, and jelly donuts, called sufganiyot. Latkes and sufganiyot are typically fried and are meant to commemorate the Hanukkah miracle of the oil lasting for eight nights.

Where to buy Hanukkah candles?

If you still need to buy Hanukkah candles, don't fret! A lot of major chains and local stores sell Hanukkah supplies, you may just need to look around for them. There are also lots of options online for Hanukkah candles in case you strike out in stores.

If you're looking for a fun way to learn more about Hanukkah but are short on time, Nickelodeon has condensed it's "Rugrats Chanukah" special into just 5 minutes.

'Hanukkah on Rye' Hallmark movie

Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals this year, which includes one new Hanukkah-focused movie called "Hanukkah on Rye."

Here's how it's described: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together? Starring Yael Grobglas, Jeremy Jordan and Lisa Loeb.