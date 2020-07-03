Website sold ammo to underage accused Texas high school shooter, lawsuit says

The suits alleges that the teenager accused of killing 10 people at Santa Fe high in 2018 was able to buy ammunition online without his age being verified.

SANTA FE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in November.

(Houston Chronicle via AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified.

An amended lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the website of breaking federal law. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was 17 years old at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Federal law bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors.