Watch live: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

Many cities and states have already declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon to bolster funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

In addition to declaring a national emergency, Trump announced a public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing capabilities.

The president also noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently gave emergency approval for a coronavirus test created by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche. Trump said there will be 500,000 additional tests because of that available early next week.

While the president heralded the upcoming increase in available tests, he stressed that they don't want people to take a test if they feel they shouldn't be doing it.

Trump also said that Google is working to develop a website to help people determine whether a coronavirus test is needed.

It comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world’s power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

"“This will pass, this will pass through and we’re going to be even stronger for it,” Trump said Friday afternoon.

Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.

The move to invoke a national emergency under the Stafford Act would open the door to more federal aid for states, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Several cities and almost 30 states have already declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and at least 40 deaths, but there has also been criticism regarding a lack of available testing.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.