Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit over helicopter crash photos

The settlement puts an end to a long legal battle over the sharing of photos from the crash that killed her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, and three of her daughters nearly $30 million to settle a lawsuit over the sharing of photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her late husband, her daughter Gianna and seven others on board.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, Bryant’s lawyer, said in a statement released to media. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

The settlement comes months after a jury found Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department liable for invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress by sharing close-up photos of the crash site and the bodies of the victims.

The $28.85 million settlement includes $15 million awarded by a jury last summer -- originally $16 million, but reduced by $1 million because of a clerical error -- and additional funds to settle potential claims by Bryant's daughters.

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash.

