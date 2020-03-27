US indicts Venezuela's Maduro on narcoterrorism charges, accused of conspiring to 'flood US with cocoaine'

The sweeping action is bound to heighten tensions as the coronavirus threatens to collapse a health system and oil-dependent economy.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolás Maduro and several key aides on charges of narcoterrorism.

The department accused them of conspiring with Colombian rebels "to flood the United States with cocaine."

The sweeping action is bound to heighten tensions between Washington and Caracas as the spread of the coronavirus threatens to collapse a health system and oil-dependent economy driven deep into the ground by years of corruption and U.S. sanctions.

Maduro accused the U.S. and Colombia of “giving orders to flood Venezuela with violence.”