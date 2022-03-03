Ukrainian teen studying in Iowa worries for family back home

Kostiantyn Tusymbal, an exchange student at Johnston High School, says he knows his mom and brother are safe but he worries for his dad, who's in the military.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kostiantyn Tusymbal is an exchange student who came to Johnston High School from Ukraine.

He's involved in wrestling and other sports, but life has changed since Russia invaded his home country. Separated from his family, he's now fighting battles on and off the mat.

"My dad, he's helping out military," Kostiantyn said. "He's help buying... food, warm clothes for military."

Kristin and Tim Beckman are Kostiantyn's host parents. As they support him during these difficult times, they say they feel helpless when it comes to helping the rest of his family.

"It's been devastating to watch him cry," Kristin said. "And it makes me tear up just thinking about his family. And I just hope and pray everyday that they're safe."

Kostiantyn said before the invasion, he and his family connected on a weekly basis. Now, they check in moment by moment.

"I tried to keep in touch with them like three times a day, because like morning, evening, afternoon, just to make sure that they're safe, that, just nothing's happening," he said.

Although his mom and brother are safe, Kostiantyn is worried for his father, extended family, and others who are still in Ukraine.

"People are dying there... Russia is killing civilians. And you know, like, tomorrow they might be gone," he said. "This is so hard."

Kostiantyn has good days and bad days dealing with family separation. The Beckmans say they're doing what they can to support him.

"I just really worry about his mental health, I reached out to his favorite teachers, his guidance counselor, people at school just to try to say, 'Hey, we need a lot of support for him,'" Kristin said. "And his friends have been amazing, they distract him all the time, and take him out and play, just do things to help him keep his mind off of it."

Kostiantyn originally planned to return home in the summer, but amid safety concerns, the Beckmans say he has a home with them for as long as he needs.

They have also started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $8,000 for Kostiantyn's family. If you're interested in donating, you can do so here.