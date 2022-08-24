'Stay focused on helping people' | Camanche resident from Ukraine sends donations back to support former countrymen

With Russia's war on Ukraine ongoing, a Camanche woman works hard to gather donations and supplies for Ukrainians in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 19 years ago, Lyudmyla "Lyuda" Lyashenko came to America.

She was born and raised in Kherson before meeting her husband, Brad Niles, online.

"He proposed in Ukraine, I agreed and I came here," she said. "We got married over here, and since then we live in Camanche."

Lyashenko is happy in the U.S., with her two sons and mother living at home with her.

However, Russia's war against Ukraine affects her personally.

When WQAD talked with Lyashenko in Davenport on Aug. 24, it marked not only Ukraine's Independence Day, but also six months since the war began.

She recounted terrifying stories of friends and family that were in conflict zones.

"They were in the area, where she lived in Kherson," Lyashenko explained. "And she said that you step outside on the balcony, and you can see this [guard tower] shooting right near you. And she's like 'this is so scary... Thinking about it just, it's very disturbing. She's like 'Don't try Lyashenko, don't try to imagine it. Because it's better [to] not.'"

Even scarier, her sister's own business is trapped in the conflict.

"The Russian military headquarters, they moved into the building where the restaurant is attached," Lyashenko said. "So right now her restaurant is mined. You cannot get in because it's booby-trapped. So if you try to go in, it'll explode."

Despite being thousands of miles away, Lyashenko has made it her goal to support the Ukrainian soldiers and people through donations.

She helps run the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa, a newly founded non-profit dedicated to helping the Ukrainian people.

She and other supporters have used donation money to purchase various supplies, such as tactical gear and medicine, which are sent to Ukraine.

These efforts help Lyashenko keep her mind off distressing news of the war.

"My actions within the organization and collecting help me to stay focused on helping people - and helps me emotionally to stay sane," she said.