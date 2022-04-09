One QC artist's call for peace in Ukraine

Quad City photographer Jay Strickland is displaying his exhibit “Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)” at the Metropolitan Community Church QC.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad City photographer is displaying photos taken over 30 years ago in Ukraine.

Jay Strickland visited Ukraine in 1988 on a Peace Walk for Nuclear Disarmament. It was part of an effort by citizens of the U.S. and the USSR to work together for peace.

That summer, he traveled from Odessa to Kyiv attending peace rallies and taking photos of what he describes as the ordinary lives of people living in Ukraine.

"It was a medium where I could capture the world as I saw it," Strickland said. "I'm not a writer, so this is how I, this is my journal."

He wanted to showcase the photos now so people could see what the country looked like "when bombs were not falling."

"Just the peace and the calm and the fact that there was everyday life that they're not able to experience now," he said. "They're in bomb shelters and there's no safe haven."

During the exhibit's opening on Saturday, April 9, Strickland also taught people how to fold origami cranes.

"The crane in Japanese culture is a symbol of long life and happiness," he said.

He learned about the tradition during his visit to Ukraine. It's based on the story of a young girl who was at the epicenter of Hiroshima and 10 years later was diagnosed with radiation poisoning.

"She was in the hospital and was unable to be with her family," Strickland said. "One of her classmates said if fold 1,000 cranes you will get well and be able to go home and be with your family. She wasn't able to finish and her classmates finished the folding of the 1,000 cranes."

Since then, the cranes have become a symbol for nuclear peace, and groups from around the world will fold 1,000 cranes and send them to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park where they're laid at a memorial for her.

Over the years, Strickland has folded over 3,000 cranes for peace.