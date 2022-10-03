Quad Cities nonprofit sends truckloads of drinking water, other supplies to Ukraine

The founder's daughter is currently stationed in Ukraine, ensuring the supplies arrive safely.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Mercy Waters, a nonprofit organization based in the Quad Cities, is providing aid to Ukraine.

The organization's mission is to supply water to areas of the world in need.

"It's exciting that we are able to help out with Ukraine. It is just terrible devastation that has happened," said Mercy Waters founder Michael Gray.

The organization is sending truckloads of fresh water and other supplies. Gray's daughter is currently stationed in the Ukraine to ensure the supplies arrive.

"My daughter is a part of the Mercy Waters board, and she lives in Denmark. She was able to connect with some Ukrainian relief efforts over there," Gray said. So between Mercy Waters and this Ukrainian effort, we were able to have trucks available so that we had water shipped to a warehouse."

Two truckloads have successfully made it to the warehouse while a third is in the works.

"I just received word an hour ago that they had they had passed into Ukraine, and that they are on their way to Kyiv. So that's exciting news that we're helping right here in the Quad Cities with what is going on in Ukraine," Gray said.