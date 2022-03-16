Fox News says reporter Benjamin Hall is 'alert and in good spirits'

Reporter Benjamin Hall was traveling Monday with videographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukranian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova when their vehicle came under fire.

WASHINGTON — A Fox News correspondent who was seriously injured while reporting outside of Kyiv is now "safe and out of Ukraine," the network said on Wednesday.

Reporter Benjamin Hall was traveling Monday with veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukranian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, when their vehicle came under fire.

Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were both killed.

Hall was hospitalized and "seriously injured," the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott said in a staff memo.

"Ben is alert and in good spirits," Scott said. "He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife an family."

Full memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott: pic.twitter.com/Wubmr4upPz — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 16, 2022

On Sunday, documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud, another veteran of covering war zones, died when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Irpin, also outside of Kyiv.

The death of three journalists in a short span underscores the dangers faced by people chronicling the war in Ukraine, even those with extensive experience reporting from conflict zones.

Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen who was based in London, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox and won an internal “unsung hero” award for playing a key role last year in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal. He had been working in Ukraine since February.

“Such a fine man,” tweeted Fox national security reporter Jennifer Griffin.

Trey Yingst, another colleague who worked with Zakrzewski in Ukraine, called him “as good as they come.”