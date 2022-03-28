DeWitt Police Department donates ballistic vests, other equipment to soldiers in Ukraine

DeWitt police is one of 19 departments across Iowa to donate equipment to the frontlines.

DEWITT, Iowa — The DeWitt Police Department is donating 23 ballistic vests for Ukrainian soldiers to use on the frontlines. Chief of Police David Porter explained as soon as he saw the call for equipment, he knew he wanted to help.

"You can use them for all sorts of things. It's a small part, but small parts make big changes," Porter said.

The vests have a five-year warranty for use. Once that warranty expires, officers can no longer use them in the line of duty in Iowa. Porter said because of these regulations, the station had quite a few laying around.

"We replace them every five years with the warranty date. They're still good vests, it's just the warranty part with us," Porter said. "There's still a lot of usable life."

Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a request to law enforcement agencies across the state earlier this month asking for any and all ballistic vests and protective helmets that were not in use.

"It gives us the opportunity to save lives and help those that may not have that experience," Porter said. "It gives them a second chance and ability to keep their freedom in their country."

Eighteen other agencies also donated to the cause. In total, 714 ballistic vests and 146 protective helmets were collected for donation. The Iowa National Guard is coordinating efforts to get the gear over to Ukraine and into the appropriate hands.

For Porter, it serves as a reminder that people in the Midwest are willing to do anything they can to help others.

"The heart of the people of Iowa is unmatched if you put us up against anybody in the country. And I think that's just so important, and that we're willing to give and do that," Porter said.