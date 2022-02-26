Augustana College students call for world peace at candlelight vigil amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Students said it was a powerful moment to be in unity with one another.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities is coming together to join the call for peace around the world.

Augustana College held a candlelight vigil for peace Friday on campus.

"We gather this day as people have been gathering," Augustana College chaplain and director of spiritual development Pastor Melinda Pupillo said.

It was to take a stand against the tensions surrounding the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"All parties and the international community must renew efforts to deescalate this threat," she said. "There's things happening in the world that we're struggling with and we can stand together."

The gathering included prayer, song, and a message of hope.

"This is not the way we want to live our lives," Pupillo said. "We cannot remain indifferent to the injustice this conflict has brought onto the people of Ukraine."

Students and staff stood together holding candles during the vigil.

"What I have found essential for me, is to gather together for others and to remember that we have community," she said.

The message also called on world leaders to condemn hate and any violence.

"We call on those involved, whether they are government, movements or individuals to repent of aggression and violence," Pupillo said. "All of our religious conditions call us to pray and to work for peace."

Students said it was a powerful moment to be in unity with one another.

"I think it was reassuming. It really made me feel like we have a community that cares," junior Abigail Larson said.

The vigil was hosted by Augustana Spiritual Development Department.