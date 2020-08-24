Twitter says Trump tweet violates rules on civic and election integrity

Twitter said an Aug. 23 tweet from Donald Trump could 'potentially dissuade people from participation in voting' and said it will stay visible, but be limited.

Twitter has labeled an Aug. 23 tweet from President Donald Trump, citing a violation of its rules.

The social media platform says the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity." The tweet, which claims, without evidence, that mail-in voting will allow "a person to vote multiple times," and that the "Mail Drop Boxes" are "not Covid sanitized," will stay visible on the platform, but its engagement will be limited.

Twitter hid the tweet behind the notice which also says that the tweet "may be in the public's interest" and will remain accessible.

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. https://t.co/MA6E7mBpkm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

According to Twitter's policy, "You can't share false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process."

As mail-in ballots are expected to become used more widely in the run up to the November presidential election, and as the U.S. is still in the midst of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the mail-in voting topic has become more and more partisan.

Experts still continue to say that mail-in ballots and absentee ballots are both a secure method of voting.

In an email from Twitter to The Verge, a spokesperson wrote, "As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”