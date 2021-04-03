Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii, Pacific earthquake poses no threat to islands

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has canceled Hawaii's tsunami watch after it was determined a huge earthquake in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga posed no threat to the islands.
The magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time (2:28 p.m. Eastern time).
The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.
It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.
Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.
A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.
The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.
In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.