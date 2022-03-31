TSA adds new gender option for PreCheck enrollment

TSA announced Thursday it will be adding an additional gender marker to better serve non-binary and gender-non conforming Americans.

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration is adding a new gender option on its TSA PreCheck application process in order to better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming Americans, according to a press release Thursday.

The additional gender "X" option comes after TSA's decision earlier this year to allow PreCheck applicants to self-select their gender regardless of the sex assigned at birth.

Travelers who are a part of the program will receive a PreCheck security screening even if their gender has changed since enrolling, so long as the name, known traveler number and date of birth on their reservation matches their record with TSA.

“TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske in the Thursday announcement. “This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”

The agency said this change won't impact security screening processes, assuring the screenings are conducted without "discrimination against travelers based on their race, color, sex, gender, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability."

Members of the TSA PreCheck Application Program can call (855)-347-8371 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. EST to request a gender update.

In early April 2022, the agency announced it would allow TSA PreCheck applicants to select their gender based on self-attestation, regardless of the gender on the person’s identification documents.