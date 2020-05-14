Trump ramps up expulsions of migrant youth, citing virus

Border agencies deported 600 child migrants after federal agencies began prohibiting asylum claims. Many are traveling alone with some as young as 10-years-old.

U.S. border agencies quickly expelled 600 child migrants in April after federal agencies began prohibiting asylum claims at the southern border, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are from Central America and traveling alone, with some as young as 10 years old.

Border agencies say the deportations are necessary to contain the contagion. Migrants’ advocates call that a pretext to dispense with federal protections for kids.