Sen. Mike Lee objects at impeachment trial to prosecution references to him

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial temporarily ground to a standstill when Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah objected to the prosecutors’ characterization of a phone call he fielded from the then-president just as senators were being evacuated during the Capitol siege.

It had been reported that Trump mistakenly called Lee when he was trying to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Republican from Alabama. According to the reports, including an account Lee gave to the Deseret News in Utah, Trump was trying to reach Tuberville to discuss objecting to the certification of Electoral College votes.

House prosecutor Rep. David Cicilline recounted news reports, but Lee objected and asked that they be stricken from the record as false.

It’s unclear what aspect of the comments Lee wanted removed. But House impeachment managers agreed to strike the reference from the record.