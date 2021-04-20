Trump 'beyond seriously' considering 2024 presidential run

This isn't the first time former President Donald Trump alluded to potentially running again in 2024.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he was "very seriously" considering a presidential run in 2024, but would not confirm one way or another.

"I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," Trump told Sean Hannity during an interview on Fox News when he was asked if he were to run for president again. "From a legal standpoint, I don't want to really talk about it yet, it's a little too soon."

He did not clarify what the "legal standpoint" is, or if or when he would official announce he was running again. This isn't the first time Trump has alluded to potentially running in 2024.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Trump did not use his speech to announce plans to run again, but he repeatedly teased the prospect as he predicted a Republican would win back the White House in 2024.

When asked if he’ll run again, Trump says “From a legal standpoint, I don’t really want to talk about it yet” pic.twitter.com/bSNrWrtGmr — Acyn (@Acyn) April 20, 2021

Republican presidential contenders have already started the race to succeed Trump. However, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she would run for president, but wouldn't run against Donald Trump.

Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been courting donors, including in Trump's backyard, with a prominent speaking slot before the former president at a GOP fundraising retreat dinner this month at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another run. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.

"It's a free country. Folks can do what they want," Trump adviser Jason Miller said in response to the moves. "But," he added, "if President Trump does decide to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you're paying any attention to public polling of Republican voters."