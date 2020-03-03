Tornado touches down in Nashville, causing significant damage

A reporter said downtown Nashville had taken a 'direct hit.'

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

News outlets report the storm was expected to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted photos, saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

The National Weather Service issued multiple alerts as a powerful storm moved through Tuesday morning.



There was no immediate confirmed reports of injuries.