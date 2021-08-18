Timeline of the conflict between the U.S. and terrorist groups in Afghanistan

With so much happening since August 15th of this year alone, we take a look book at how we got to this point.

Al Qaeda had been targeting Americans for years before September 11th, 2001 , but the 9/11 attacks on the homeland were a catalyst.

The U.S. identified Islamist militant group Al Qaeda and its leaders Osama Bin Laden as responsible. Bin Laden was in Afghanistan under the protection of the Taliban at the time.

September 20th, 2001, then President George W. Bush demanded the Taliban hand over Bin Laden. After they refused, the U.S. launched 'Operation Enduring Freedom,' and coalition airstrikes began.

December 7th, 2001,the Taliban regime collapsed, but five years later, the Taliban resurged while the U.S. focused on the war in Iraq.

In February of 2009, President Barack Obama authorized a troop surge in Afghanistan.

Two years later, U.S. forces killed Bin Laden during a raid in Pakistan, but the war continued.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Taliban made gains, controlling nearly half the country. Under President Trump, the U.S. started negotiations with the Taliban.

In February of 2020, the Taliban and the U.S. signed a deal to withdraw U.S. troops in May of 2021.

In April of this year, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would withdraw troops by September 11th. The Taliban moved quickly, launching an offensive in May.

Two months later, the U.S. abandoned the Bagram Airfield, and the base was ransacked.