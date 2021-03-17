Tiger Woods back home recovering after SUV crash

Woods crashed in his SUV in a Los Angeles suburb on Feb. 23, leading to career-threatening injuries to his right leg.

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he is recovering at home, nearly a month after suffering career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the 15-time major golf champion said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks." He also thanked the medical staffs of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Woods was driving alone through coastal Los Angeles suburbs on Feb. 23 when his SUV struck a raised median, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.

The crash caused numerous injuries to his right leg that required surgery. Doctors at Harbor-UCLA said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins.

Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred.

The update on Woods' recovery comes the same day it was announced the golfer signed a long-term partnership with EA Sports, the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning Woods to an industry he once dominated.