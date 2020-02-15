Texas man hangs puppy from tree 'out of boredom,' police say

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested the man after they saw a video of him hanging the dog.

(CNN) -- A Texas man has been arrested for killing a puppy.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested Claudio Gomez on Wednesday after a video surfaced on Facebook where he filmed himself hanging a small puppy from a tree resulting in the canine's death.

The 21-year-old man has admitted to the crime, according to the sheriff's office, adding that Gomez told them that he did it "out of boredom" and that the dog didn't belong to him.

Authorities tracked down Gomez's address from the Facebook video he posted, according to the sheriff's office.

He has been charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, a Texas state felony and his bond set at $10,000. Gomez did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.