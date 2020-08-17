Taylor Swift accuses Trump of 'dismantling' USPS, urges fans to vote early

With recent concerns surrounding the U.S. Postal Service and the November election, Taylor Swift has a message for her fans: 'Request a ballot early. Vote early.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Taylor Swift is encouraging her nearly 90 million Twitter followers to vote early in the November presidential election.

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday and accused President Donald Trump of a "calculated dismantling" of the postal service in an effort to win re-election.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president," Swift tweeted. "He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

The U.S. Postal Service has found itself in the middle of a contentious election year debate. Democrats and some Republicans say actions by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally and a major Republican donor, have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, including an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall.

Trump on Monday defended DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO who took over the Postal Service in June, but also criticized postal operations and claimed that universal mail-in ballots would be “a disaster.”

In her tweets, Taylor Swift also claimed Trump's "ineffective leadership" has worsened the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020