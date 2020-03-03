Super Tuesday: Which states are voting and what time do polls close?

The biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign has arrived as Super Tuesday is here.
About a third of all delegates will be up for grabs as people across the country head to the polls in fourteen states and one U.S. territory.
With five candidates still in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, Super Tuesday could greatly impact the race to face President Donald Trump in November.
What time do polls close in each state?
Alabama: 7 p.m. CST
Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST
California: 8 p.m. PST
Colorado: 7 p.m. MST
Massachusetts: 8 p.m. EST
Maine: 8 p.m. EST
Minnesota: 8 p.m. CST
North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. EST
Oklahoma: 7 p.m. CST
Tennessee: 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST (State is split between two time zones)
Texas: 7 p.m. CST
Utah: 8 p.m. MST
Virginia: 7 p.m. EST
Vermont: 7 p.m. EST
The first polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in Virginia and Vermont, while California's polling locations stay open until 8 p.m. Pacific.
With polls closing at different times throughout the night, results could come in waves and go late into the evening. However, all of the results will likely not be known on Tuesday. California, which offers up the most delegates on Super Tuesday, may not have final results for several days because mail-in ballots with postmarks on election day are accepted.