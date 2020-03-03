Super Tuesday live updates: Biden takes 10 states, Sanders takes 4

Mike Bloomberg quits the race and said that Biden has the 'best shot' at beating Trump in this presidential election.

Millions of people cast votes on Super Tuesday in 14 states along with one U.S. territory. Over 1,300 delegates are up for grabs, and there is a lot pressure on the candidates to narrow the field of Democrats and get ready for a nominee that can face President Donald Trump in November's presidential elections.

2:00 p.m. Eastern Wednesday - Joe Biden takes the state of Maine where 24 delegates are available.

2:00 a.m. Eastern - Joe Biden wins Texas, the second-largest prize of Super Tuesday.

With 81% of precincts reporting in Maine, Biden leads Sanders 33.9% to 33.1% -- a difference of about 1,300 votes.

12:48 a.m. Eastern - Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sent an email to supporters seeking donations ahead of next Tuesday's contests in six states. It's an early indication she's not planning to drop out.

12:42 a.m. Eastern - With 69% of precincts reporting in Texas, Biden leads Sanders 30.7% to 29.2% -- a margin of about 23,000 votes, according to AP.

In Maine, Biden leads Sanders 33.8% to 33.3%, a margin of about 800 votes, with 73% of precincts reporting.

11:00 p.m. Eastern - Bernie Sanders wins in the state of California, where 415 were up for grabs.

10:30 p.m. Eastern - Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in Utah.

10:23 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden addresses supporters in Los Angeles, California where he said, "this campaign is taking off, join us."

10:08 p.m. Eastern - Bernie Sanders speaks to a crowd of supporters in Essex Junction, Vermont saying he is confident he will win the Democratic nomination.

9:50 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden wins the Democratic primary in the state of Arkansas.

9:46 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Minnesota.

9:45 p.m. Eastern - Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess his campaign Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg's campaign will look at whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday's primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. Tuesday marked Bloomberg's first elections, and he spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

9:21 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Tennessee according to ABC, NBC and CBS

9:14 p.m. Eastern - Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Colorado.

9:07 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma.

9:00 p.m. Eastern - Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential primary in the state of Colorado.

9:00 p.m. Eastern - Donald Trump has won the GOP primary in Texas.

8:15 p.m. Eastern - Donald Trump has now officially won the Republican primaries in states including Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vermont. And CNN projects that Trump will win in the state of Maine.

8:00 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, securing his third victory in the South on Super Tuesday.

7:50 p.m. Eastern - Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is projected to win a majority of delegates in the U.S. territory of American Samoa where 6 delegates are in the mix, according to NBC, ABC and CNN.

7:35 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden is projected to win the state of North Carolina and Bernie Sanders projected to win his home state of Vermont, according to NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and CNN.



7:30 p.m. Eastern - Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd of supporters in Michigan and said, "the reason I've fought all my life is because I wanted this for my mother."



7:24 p.m. Eastern - Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Los Angeles after his first big Super Tuesday victory, and joining him was Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti.

7:00 p.m. Eastern - Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia where 99 delegates were up for grabs, and Bernie Sanders is projected to win his home state of Vermont, according to NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and CNN.

4:30 p.m. Eastern - Texas Secretary of State’s Office received reports voters were getting robocalls regarding misinformation.

A spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office said voters across the state were getting robocalls with misinformation about Tuesday's primary. Stephen Chang told the Associated Press the calls said Republicans would vote Tuesday and Democrats and independents would vote Wednesday.

The Texas Secretary of State's office says they know the number the calls came from have have notified federal authorities.

2:15 p.m. Eastern - Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and suggested he may not win any states on Super Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a field office in Miami, the businessman said, “I don’t know whether you’re gonna win any” when he was asked which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could win.

Bloomberg added, “You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates.” He suggested that no one will get a majority of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what happens.”

Bloomberg was then asked if he wanted a contested convention and he said, “I don’t think that I can win any other way.”

The billionaire is appearing on the ballot for the first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

1:30 p.m. Eastern - Deadly storms left treacherous conditions in at least two of the 14 states where residents were going to vote on Super Tuesday.

Some polling sites in Nashville were relocated at the last minute and sites across Nashville and in Davidson and Wilson counties opened an hour late.

In rural central Alabama, high winds howled and the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for at least five counties. The storms knocked out the power at at least one polling site, leaving voters to make their selections by flashlight.



