Stocks rise sharply on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street Monday as the market claws back a small part of the losses it took in a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.

Technology stocks are leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 740 points, or 2.9%, to 26,156 as of noon Eastern time. The S&P 500 index rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq gained 2.8%. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.

The mood across markets turned sour after some cautious optimism in Asia, where some exchanges closed sharply higher. Gloomy forecasts for the world economy seem to have hurt sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses, gaining 1% after the Bank of Japan promised to step in to support the economy.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8% and India's Sensex advanced 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.