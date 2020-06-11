The former White House strategist had a video removed from Twitter due to 'glorification of violence' against Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FBI director.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon's Twitter account has been banned after he called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray on his talk show.

The social media platform suspended the account with the handle @warroompandemic on Thursday. It follows comments the former White House chief strategist made on his podcast "War Room Pandemic."

As of Wednesday evening, the right-wing provocateur’s account was still active on Facebook, where the video calling for Fauci and Wray to be executed had been viewed almost 200,000 times in 10 hours. The YouTube video has since been removed.

"Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Bannon said when discussing the potential reelection of Donald Trump.

Bannon said he would like to return to "the old times of Tudor England" and "put the heads on pikes."

"I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you're gone. Time to stop playing games," he said.

Bannon suggested placing former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell as the interim director of the FBI.

"That'll light 'em up, right?" Bannon remarked.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has been one of the federal government's leading spokespeople on the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

YouTube says it took the video down for violating its harassment policy by making violent threats.

"We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence," Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesperson, said in a statement. "We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period."

Twitter told several news outlets, including NBC and The Hill, that Bannon's language violated its rules.

"The @WarRoomPandemic account has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules, specifically our policy on the glorification of violence," Twitter said.