People think US Space Force dress uniforms look right out of 'Battlestar Galactica'

It looks like the U.S. Space Force may have once again borrowed from the science fiction genre for its look.

The U.S. Space Force unveiled its prototype dress uniforms Tuesday and people on social media are likening them to uniforms seen in "Battlestar Galactica" and the "Star Trek" films.

The uniform has a dark blue coat and gray pants. The coat, which has a cut in a diagonal pattern, has six buttons. USA TODAY reports that the buttons represent the fact the Space Force is the sixth branch of the military.

It's that coat that strikes similarities to those popular science fiction shows and movies.

Here's side-by-side look at the uniform next to an image of Admiral William Adama, played by Edward James Olmos, in the most recent "Battlestar Galactica" series.

And here's one next to William Shatner's Admiral James T. Kirk in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

This isn't the first time people have noticed such sci-fi similarities with the Space Force. When the Space Force logo was revealed in January 2020, fans thought it eerily similar to "Star Trek's" Starfleet logo.

Beyond the fact that the uniforms look like they were borrowed from Hollywood, some people were asking why the Space Force, created during the Trump Administration, is still going forward -- an implication that it should be under the purview of the Air Force.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in February, "We are not revisiting the decision to establish the Space Force."

The Space Force this week also revealed the look at the rank insignia for its enlisted personnel.

