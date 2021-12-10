Southwest Airlines investigates pilot for use of anti-Biden phrase

An AP reporter was on the flight.

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines says it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilot used a phrase on the plane's public address system that has become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

The airline announced its investigation after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the emerging use of the phrase “Let's go, Brandon.”

The pilot used the phrase during his greeting to passengers, which resulted in audible gasps from some of those on the Friday flight from Houston to Albuquerque. An AP reporter was on the flight.

Below is the statement issued by Southwest Airlines on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Southwest Team takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, safe, and respectful environment for the millions of Customers who fly with us each year. Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee's individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees. Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable. Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.

