South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have postponed their annual drills out of concerns over the virus outbreak.

Thursday’s announcement came after South Korea reported 21 cases of a new coronavirus in its military and the U.S. military reported one case among its 28,500 troops in South Korea.

The announcement was jointly made by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the U.S. military in South Korea.

"In light of the ROK government’s declaration of the highest alert level 'severe' on COVID-19, the ROK-US Alliance made the decision to postpone the combined command post training for the ROK-US Combined Forces Command until further notice," the statement said. "The containment efforts for COVID-19 and the safety of the ROK and US service members were prioritized in making this decision."

South Korea said Thursday it had more than 1,500 cases of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, the second-most behind China.