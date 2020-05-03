Senate passes bill to Trump for $8.3 billion in fighting coronavirus

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to President Trump, and if he signs it into law, would add the $8.3 billion to a virus plan the White House has outlined.

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion.

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.