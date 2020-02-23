x
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

Officials say there were no seat belts on the bus and the wounded suffered varying injuries.
Credit: AP
A bus rolled down an embankment off Interstate 15 in North San Diego County Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, killing several people and injuring others. Emergency crews rescued several people trapped in the wreckage after the bus crashed around 10:20 a.m. on State Route 76, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District said. (Don Boomer/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

PALA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment, killing three people and injuring 18 others.

 Officials with the North County Fire Protection District say several of the passengers were thrown from the bus and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof off Interstate 15 about 45 miles north of San Diego. 

Officials say there were no seat belts on the bus and the wounded suffered varying injuries. Highway officials say the driver, who suffered minor injuries, apparently swerved and lost control.