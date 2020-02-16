Rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad; no injuries

Three Iraqi security officials said at least two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound, while another hit near a coalition base.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — U.S. and Iraqi officials say at least four rockets hit near the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and an Iraqi base hosting American troops inside the Green Zone early Sunday.

A U.S. military spokesman says no casualties have been reported. He says the rockets damaged a building on the base hosting the U.S. and other coalition forces just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

However, three Iraqi security officials said at least two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound, while another hit near the coalition base.

This attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. An Iranian missile attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase on Jan. 8 and injured dozens of U.S service members.

It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran's most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

From the Jan. 8 attack, the Department of Defense announced a total of 109 U.S. troops were diagnosed with brain injuries.

The Pentagon and President Trump initially said no service members were injured or killed in the attack.