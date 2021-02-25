Manhattan prosecutor now has Trump's tax records, reports say

After a lengthy court battle, more than 8 years of former President Trump’s personal and corporate tax records have been turned over to a New York prosecutor.

WASHINGTON — Manhattan's district attorney has obtained former President Donald Trump’s tax records after a year and a half court battle, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. told CNN and NBC News that prosecutors obtained the records on Monday, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump's last-ditch effort to halt the process.

Vance, a Democrat, had subpoenaed the records from the Mazars accounting firm that has long done work for Trump and his businesses.

The records Vance has been after are more than eight years of Trump’s personal and corporate tax records. Vance has disclosed little about what prompted him to seek them. In one court filing last year, however, prosecutors said they were justified in demanding the records because of public reports of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Sources told CNN that the records include millions of pages of documents.

Part of the probe involves payments to two women — porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal — to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

In a statement on Monday, Trump blasted prosecutors and claimed the investigation was politically motivated.