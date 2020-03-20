x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

nation-world

Report: Surge in white nationalism ramps up violence threat

An organization that tracks far-right extremism says a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S. has led to a growing threat of violence.
Credit: AP
In this March 17, 2019 file photo, a police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of two mass shootings occurred. According to a report released Wednesday, March 18, 2020, by an organization that tracks far-right extremists, a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S. has led to a growing threat of violence by factions that embrace bloodshed and advocate for a race war. The man accused of attacking two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and killing 51 people in March 2019 devoted a section of his manifesto to the concept of accelerationism, a fringe philosophy that promotes mass violence to fuel society’s collapse. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An organization that tracks far-right extremism says a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S. has led to a growing threat of violence by factions that embrace bloodshed and advocate for a race war. 

The Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual report on extremist groups on Wednesday. 

Its count of white nationalist groups has risen 55% over the past three years, from 100 in 2017 to 148 in 2018 to 155 in 2019. 

The law center says many of these white nationalists are embracing “accelerationism,” a fringe philosophy in which adherents hope to use favoring mass violence to fuel society’s collapse.

RELATED: Rock Island teacher finds white nationalist flier in yard, says there’s no reason for material like this to spread

RELATED: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’