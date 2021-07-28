Recall issued over McCormick, Frank's RedHot seasoning due to Salmonella risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning of possible Salmonella contamination in multiple products which carry the popular McCormick spice brand name, along with Frank's RedHot seasoning as well.
Tuesday the agency released an alert on a voluntary recall of McCormick's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning citing possible contamination with the bacterium.
The four products included in this recall carry these details:
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
These products were shipped to about 32 states across the U.S., from June 20 to July 21, as well as to Bermuda and Canada, the FDA said.
Customers are urged to throw away these products and their containers and stores have been asked to remove them from shelves. McCormick is asking consumers to call 1-800-635-2867, weekdays between 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern to request a refund or replacement. (It may be helpful to take a photo of the product with your phone, as proof of purchase, before you throw away the container)