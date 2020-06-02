Kobe Bryant public memorial set for Feb. 24

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held Feb. 24. The date, 2/24/20, holds a special meaning to the Bryant family.

LOS ANGELES — A public memorial for Kobe Bryant, and the eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash in California, will be held Monday, February 24 in Los Angeles.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted a graphic on Instagram on Friday morning that says the 'Celebration of Life' event will be held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles at 10 a.m. PST.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in the crash on January 26 as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

The date of the memorial, 2/24/20, carries heavy meaning to the Bryant family.

Number two was the jersey number for Gianna, and "24" was one of two jersey numbers used by the Lakers legend. The year, 20, even represents the number of years Kobe played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memorial service plans for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa have already been scheduled for February 10 at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.

Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote a message on Facebook Monday saying, “Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!”