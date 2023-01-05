8-year-old Princess Charlotte smiles in adorable birthday post

Princess Charlotte is turning 8 on Tuesday and her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are celebrating by sharing a rare new photograph of their daughter. Kensington Palace shared the photo Monday, showing Charlotte smiling wide in a white wicker chair.
It's become a birthday tradition for the palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother, Kate. Louis turned five last month and George turns 10 in July.
"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the palace's post said.
Charlotte is the royal couple's middle child, between George and Louis. She is third in line to the British throne behind her father, William, and her older brother, George. Her younger brother, Louis, is fourth in line.
Charlotte is the granddaughter of King Charles III, who will be crowned Saturday in a ceremony steeped in ancient traditions — albeit with some new modern touches like a bespoke emoji. Members of the royal family will participate, joining the newly-crowned king in a large ceremonial procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.