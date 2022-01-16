Final valuation of Prince's estate pegged at $156.4 million

MINNEAPOLIS — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate has ended.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that parties to the pop superstar's estate have pegged the value at $156.4 million.
That dwarfs the $82.3 million appraisal by the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust.
The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million. The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February.
Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. He did not leave a will.
The estate will be almost evenly divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.
Read the full story HERE.
READ MORE:
- Natomas COVID testing site to temporarily close for 'job skills training and to improve customer service'
- Prince Harry in legal fight for right to pay for police protection for family in UK
- Youngest woman to fly solo around the world set to finish journey Monday
- Hostage situation at North Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe and suspect dead, authorities say
Watch more ABC10