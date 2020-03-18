President Trump signs 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests

The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House and Senate, was then sent the legislation for Trump to enact with his signature. The vote in the Senate was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. The U.S. House passed the bill on March 14 by a vote of 363 to 40.