Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Two of the victims were shot in the back, one person was shot in the ankle, one was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA — At least seven people have been injured by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia, police said.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions and the severity of their injuries weren't immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.