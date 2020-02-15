14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

18-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park in New York City early the evening of Dec. 11.

NEW YORK — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park in December.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Saturday that Rashaun Weaver has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident. Weaver was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

Weaver's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Officials say an arraignment is set for Feb. 19.

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

The attack, two days before the start of final exams at the all-women's school, troubled city residents because of its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness.

A 13-year-old boy had already been arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder.