4 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested

A police official said officers have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

PARIS, France — Paris police say a suspect believed to have wounded four people in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been arrested.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

The motive for the attack is unclear, and it is not clear whether it is linked to Charlie Hebdo, which moved its activities out of the area after Islamic extremists attacked its editorial offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

Police did not release the identities of the attacker or the wounded, who include two people in “absolutely urgent” condition, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.