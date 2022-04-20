Reports: Oscar De La Hoya accused in lawsuit of sexually assaulting woman twice

The lawsuit alleges Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted a former employee of his tequila brand on two occasions. The former boxer denies the allegations.

Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya is being sued for sexual assault, according to multiple reports citing court documents. His tequila brand, Casa Mexico, is also named in the suit.

De La Hoya is denying the allegations.

ESPN reports a woman who used to work at Casa Mexico alleges De La Hoya sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her in separate incidents at a company event in March 2020 and at De La Hoya's home.

The Los Angeles Times reports the lawsuit claims De La Hoya "banged" on her hotel door “with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed." The plaintiff said she pushed him off the bed, walked him to his room and immediately left.

The next morning, the lawsuit reportedly says, the woman went to De La Hoya's room to check on him when he didn't show up for a tour of the distillery. She alleges De La Hoya pulled her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit claims De La Hoya sexually assaulted her again when the group returned to Los Angeles, the Times reported. It reportedly happened at De La Hoya's house, where the woman and a group of Casa Mexico executives went after dinner.

ESPN reports the woman reported what happened to Casa Mexico executives but they didn't do anything to discipline De La Hoya, according to the lawsuit.

De La Hoya released a statement denying the allegations and says he's confident he'll prove his innocence.

"With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims," De La Hoya said, according to the Times.

The lawsuit also alleges gender discrimination, wrongful termination and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to ESPN.