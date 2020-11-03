Ohio coronavirus order to affect NCAA First Four game

The Ohio governor said the order will include banning spectators from games.

OHIO, USA — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will be issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings” due to the coronavirus that will affect NCAA Tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton.

DeWine says the order will include banning spectators from games and that he’ll be asking people to make “informed decisions.”

Dayton will host the NCAA’s First Four next week at Dayton Arena, and first- and second-round games will be held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The NCAA had no immediate response Wednesday after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he would be issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings.”

On Tuesday, the NCAA said in a statement that it continues to "assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events."

The organization said it was consulting with public health officials and its COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days.

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, made the following statement on Tuesday: