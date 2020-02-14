Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement

The truce marks a milestone in efforts to end America’s longest-running conflict.

MUNICH, Germany — The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a temporary truce that, if successful, would open the way for a deal that would bring American troops home from Afghanistan and end 18 years of war.

The truce marks a milestone in efforts to end America’s longest-running conflict and fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to bring U.S. troops home from foreign conflicts.

But prospects for a real and lasting peace remain unclear.

A U.S. official said Friday the agreement for a seven-day “reduction in violence” is “very specific” and covers the entire country, including Afghan government forces.

There were indications a formal announcement could come as early as the weekend. The agreement will take effect "very soon."

The official said the agreement will be followed by the start of all-Afghan peace talks within 10 days. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss details ahead of an official announcement.